The biggest Christmas ‘emergencies’ include forgetting to defrost the turkey, leaving someone off the gift list, and running out of wrapping paper.
A poll of 2,000 adults who celebrate Christmas uncovered the nation’s top festive fumbles, with the top 25 also featuring dropping the turkey while taking it out of the oven (25 per cent).
Many added forgetting to collect relatives (13 per cent) and blowing a fuse thanks to the display of Christmas lights (12 per cent).
Others misjudged how many seats they’d need around the dinner table (11 per cent), while nine per cent have watched in horror as pets pulled down the Christmas tree.
A spokesperson for the frontline worker discount service Blue Light Card [bluelightcard.co.uk], which commissioned the research to help members avoid common pitfalls, said: “Despite their high-pressure jobs, our members tell us that the smallest Christmas slip-ups can cause the biggest stress — from forgotten gifts to last-minute dashes for an extra chair.”
The research also found lumpy gravy (eight per cent) and Yorkshire puddings that refused to rise (five per cent) also made the list of classic Christmas mishaps.
Yet despite the chaos, 73 per cent of those who’ve endured a festive faux pas say it was worth it for the memories, and 86 per cent have laughed about it in the years that followed.
However, forgotten Christmas food (27 per cent), unexpected guests (25 per cent) and failing to record Christmas TV specials named as the biggest triggers of household arguments.
As a result, many now take precautions to avoid repeat disasters – with 30 per cent buying far more wrapping paper than they will ever need.
And 27 per cent stock the fridge with enough picky bits to feed far more people than they are expecting.
Nearly a quarter (23 per cent) have kept emergency presents hidden away just in case, while 11 per cent have borrowed extra chairs and tables from neighbours.
On the day itself, batteries are the item households are most often missing (24 per cent), followed by sticky tape (14 per cent), tin foil (13 per cent and cranberry sauce (11 per cent).
The spokesperson for Blue Light Card, which can help save active members upwards of £3,000 per year, added: “This Christmas, we want to help our incredible community spend less time worrying about mishaps and more time enjoying the moments that really matter.”
TOP 25 CHRISTMAS EMERGENCIES TO AVOID
1. Forgetting to defrost the turkey
2. Dropping the turkey when taking it out of the oven
3. Forgetting to buy a gift for someone important
4. Running out of wrapping paper
5. Forgetting batteries for the kids’ new toys
6. Forgetting to pick up a relative
7. Blowing a fuse due to too many Christmas lights or kitchen appliances
8. Forgetting to buy tape for wrapping
9. An unexpected or forgotten guest turning up
10. Not having enough seats for everyone around the table
11. Realising you’ve no foil for the turkey
12. Dropping the Christmas pudding on the floor
13. Pets pulling down the tree
14. No corkscrew for the wine
15. Losing Wi-Fi connection during a family video call
16. Running out of bin bags for all the rubbish
17. Lumpy gravy
18. Forgetting to buy stuffing
19. Running out of festive snacks before guests arrive
20. Sleeping through the morning alarm
21. Forgetting to buy Christmas crackers
22. Dropping a tray of freshly baked mince pies
23. The Yorkshire puddings not rising
24. Not making enough pigs in blanket
25. Forgetting to buy a Secret Santa gift
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.