Free festival to celebrate ancient woodland

Wednesday 15th June 2022 7:00 am
2021’s Celtic Woodland Festival in Elan Valley
Visitors to the 2021 Celtic Woodland Rainforest Festival (Celtic Woodland Rainforest Festival )

A festival celebrating the ancient Elan Valley woodland will be taking place in the valley itself later this weekend.

The Celtic Rainforests Woodland Festival 2022 will be held in the Elan Valley on Saturday 18 June and hopes to celebrate the natural space and highlight the ongoing work of Celtic Rainforests Wales.

The festival is a free one-day event at the Elan Valley Visitor Centre and will offer music, a range of food stalls, woodland crafts and information stalls. On top of this, guided walks and talks from local workers hope to offer some information about the local woodlands as well as the animals and birds that live there.

Celtic Rainforests Wales are currently engaged in the Celtic Rainforest LIFE Project; an EU and Welsh Government funded project which aims to restore ancient Atlantic oak woodlands, otherwise known as temperate rainforests across five special areas of conservation across north and mid-west Wales.

This is the festival’s second year and will open its doors between 10am and 4pm, inviting all to its family-friendly atmosphere.

