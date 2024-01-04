RESIDENTS at the southern end of Bow Street have been dealing with fresh drainage problems, which saw sewage spill onto the main road over the festive period.
Only weeks after raw sewage leaked out of drains surrounding the Welsh Black Inn in the run up to Christmas, residents were faced with a similar sight during the new year, as pipes, believed to have been damaged following work in the area, began leaking raw sewage down the A487 road on 31 December.
Local county councillor Paul Hinge said: “I believe the problem started around 30 December. What I’ve been told is the sewage system had been damaged after work was carried out in the area, and that workers were here trying to fix it during the new year period.
“Drainage specialists from Swansea and other parts of the country came to fix the problem very quickly, and it was tackled as fast as possible.”
One resident claimed the work being carried out involved moving a telegraph pole.
They said: “Work had been carried out near the junction into Tregerddan estate, by the bus stop. I believe the work being carried out involved moving a telegraph pole, and in the process, part of the drain pipes were damaged. There was sewage coming out of the ground and running down the main road.”
A spokesperson for Welsh Water confirmed the damage to the sewer system, and said they need the work to be complete before they can reach the pipes for a ‘permanent repair.’
They said: “Following third-party damage to our sewer in the Bow Street area on 31 December, our team has successfully put in place a temporary repair and cleaned-up the area affected.
“We are planning a permanent repair however we aren’t able to commence this until a nearby telegraph pole has been removed so that we can complete our work safely. We would like to thank people for bearing with us during this time.”
A spokesperson for BT Openreach said: “We’re looking into reports that sewerage pipes were damaged during engineering works in the Bow Street area. We’re working with the local team to identify the works in question with the location information available to us.”