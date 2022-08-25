Fun day organised for Ukrainian families
A fun day for Ukrainian families who have come to Gwynedd via the Homes for Ukraine scheme or the Family Visa scheme will be an ideal opportunity to socialise and make new connections, according to organisers.
The event will be held at Criccieth Memorial Hall this Wednesday, 31 August, between 10am-4pm, and is open to adults and children of all ages from Ukraine. Those attending are welcomed to bring their sponsor or host families too.
Activities for children and young people will include games, crafts and story-telling. Adults can enjoy the chance to make new friends and share a chat over a cup of coffee.
People fleeing the war have come to Gwynedd via various schemes available to allow safe passage, so there is concern they may feel isolated. The fun day is being organised by Gwynedd Council’s Homes for Ukraine Project as a way of bringing people together, to create new networks and to support one another.
The event is free, but as organisers need an idea of how many people to expect, so those wishing to attend are asked to register beforehand by sending an e-mail to [email protected]
The event is organised by Gwynedd Council and is funded by a grant from the Welsh Government’s Summer of Fun scheme.
People planning to attend the event, but do not live near Criccieth, are reminded that there is free transport for Ukrainian refugees in Wales, currently available until 30 September 2022, thanks to the Welsh Government. All bus timetables are available on the Gwynedd Council website www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/bus or use the Traveline website for train times www.traveline.cymru.
The event will be held at Criccieth Memorial Hall on Wednesday, 31 August between 10am-4pm. Admittance free, but those attending must register beforehand on [email protected] Those wishing to attend can also contact the same address with any questions about the event.
