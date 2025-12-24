A 34-year-old man who died following a crash near Porthmadog had recently moved into a new home and was expecting a baby girl with his partner.
Mathew Hardy was one of two men who died at the scene of a road traffic collision that took place on the A487 Porthmadog bypass on Saturday, 20 December.
North Wales Police were called shortly before 9.30pm that evening, following reports of a crash between an Isuzu recovery truck and a VW Golf. The collision led to the closure of the closure of the bypass until the evening of Monday, 22 December.
Police are appealing for information and the incident has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).
In a heartfelt tribute to 34-year-old Mathew, his family said: “As a family our lives have changed forever, following the incomprehensible loss of Mathew in this horrific tragedy.
“There are no words to describe the pain and grief we are feeling. He was an incredible son, partner, brother and friend, and his absence will leave us feeling an emptiness forever.
“Mathew was a gentle, calm and kind character who was so deeply loved. He was thrilled to have recently moved into a new home, with a baby girl on the way.
“We truly appreciate everyone’s kindness and support and politely ask for privacy during this difficult time.”
North Wales Police officers continue to appeal for witnesses and information, and say they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or has dashcam footage of events leading up to the collision which involved a VW Golf and an Isuzu recovery truck, driven by Mathew.
The driver of the Golf, 40-year-old Daniel Atkinson of Blaenau Ffestiniog, also died at scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact North Wales Police via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 25001038987.
