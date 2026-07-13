Nearly £400,000 has been secured to support a project aimed at protecting marine wildlife off the Welsh coast.
ZSL (Zoological Society of London) and Natural Resources Wales have been awarded initial support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for Project SIARC - Sharks Inspiring Action and Research with Communities.
Made possible thanks to National Lottery players, development funding of £394,072 has been awarded to help Project SIARC progress their plans to apply for a full grant from The National Lottery Hertiage Fund at a later date.
Project SIARC aims to see that threatened elasmobranchs (sharks, skates and rays) and diverse coastal communities benefit from inclusive marine conservation and research in Wales.
Sharks, skates and rays are an important part of Wales’ natural and cultural heritage, playing a key role in healthy seas and local livelihoods.
This funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, will help address critical knowledge gaps for these species and foster greater connection between coastal communities and their local marine environment, supporting more impactful and inclusive conservation.
Project SIARC is being delivered in partnership with North Wales Wildlife Trust, Swansea University and The Shark Trust, supported by a network of 40 affiliates and collaborators who deliver the project together.
Established in 2021, Project SIARC is a multi-partner collaboration aims to safeguard rare species of sharks, skates and rays (a group known as elasmobranchs) off the Welsh coast whilst cultivating a new appreciation for the underwater environment in Wales.
Through working with fishers across Wales, the project has already improved scientific understanding of Critically Endangered angelsharks in Welsh waters and has highlighted how cutting-edge science, like acoustic telemetry and environmental DNA, can work alongside local ecological knowledge to monitor sharks in Wales.
The coastal waters of Wales are teeming with life and home to a diverse range of marine species, including 27 species of shark, skate and ray.
The ethereal angelsharks are described as “bigger than a double bed and as flat as a pancake”, growing up to 2.4m long.
Loving to dwell at the bottom of seabeds, they lurk in hopes of catching crabs, flatfish and molluscs.
This leaves them vulnerable to being caught by trawl nets, which, combined with the species’ slow reproduction rate, leaves them at a uniquely high risk of extinction.
This funding will allow the project to strengthen opportunities for local people and organisations to get involved in safeguarding sharks, skates and rays across two of Wales’ Special Areas of Conservation (SACs) - Pen Llŷn a’r Sarnau in North Wales, and Carmarthen Bay and Estuaries in the south of the country.
The Pen Llŷn a’r Sarnau area covers all of the peninsula and stretches down Cardigan Bay as far south as Aberystwyth.
The project has an Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy and work will continue to remove the barriers that prevent some groups, especially young people and women, from accessing the marine enviornment. For example, to date, the project has co-delivered a young person fisher internship, co-designed resources with local communities, and provided diverse opportunities for public volunteers to take part in SIARC events.
This work will strengthen understanding of species ecology and contribute to improved management of these protected areas. By sharing knowledge, deepening collaboration and embedding equitable approaches, the aim is to maximise the impact of marine conservation across both sites.
Andrew White, Director for Wales, The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: "We are pleased to be supporting the development phase of Project SIARC. Thanks to National Lottery players, this funding will help the project to strengthen its plans, build local partnerships and work with communities to shape a more sustainable future for Wales’ marine and coastal heritage."
Joanna Barker, ZSL’s Project SIARC Programme Manager said: “We are really excited to receive this support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to expand our work with coastal communities to safeguard some of the rarest sharks in our seas – from graceful angelsharks to migratory tope. Through backing our work to co-design conservation with local communities and connect people with the marine life just outside their front doors, National Lottery players are helping us support both people and wildlife in Wales.”
Ben Wray, Marine Ecologist and SIARC Project Manager at Natural Resources Wales added: “This project is a fantastic example of how working together can deliver real benefits for both people and nature in Wales. By connecting communities more closely with their local seas, we can help protect threatened species like sharks, skates and rays, while supporting well-being and inspiring long-term stewardship of our marine environment. This has given us the opportunity to develop an approach that puts people at the heart of conservation.”
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