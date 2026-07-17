A Peppa Pig Space Adventure designed especially for preschoolers and early years children is running at the NEC Birmingham until November.
The brand-new, limited-time walk-through experience invites Peppa fans and their grown-ups to step inside Peppa’s world for an out-of-this-world adventure inspired by Peppa’s house and world.
When a rainy day interrupts play in Peppa’s garden, Mummy and Daddy Pig suggest the fun moves indoors, where imagination takes over and the family prepares to blast off on an adventure through space.
Families explore together through spaces inspired by Peppa’s iconic home, including the kitchen, sitting room and children’s bedrooms, before preparing for blast-off and continuing their adventure through space.
Along the way, there are playful discovery moments, hands-on fun and plenty of opportunities for photos and shared family memories.
Peppa Pig Space Adventure is a calm, welcoming walk-through adventure rather than a stage show, blending storytelling, imaginative play and interactive experiences designed for little ones and their grown-ups to enjoy together.
Tickets are available now, with the experience running until Sunday, 8 November.
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