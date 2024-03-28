Funding cuts have put a stop to Mwldan contributing to concerts at Cardigan Castle this summer.
Natalie Imbruglia appeared at the castle last summer along with many other performers, but the venue say they, like many venues and festivals, are continuing to navigate a post-pandemic perfect storm of funding cuts, loss of income and increasing costs.
“Though manageable and not yet critical, these circumstances are the worst we have experienced over the past 30 years,” a venue spokesperson said.
Following the recent investment review by the Arts Council of Wales, Mwldan has been offered a new multi-year funding agreement, but the offer is much lower than requested.
Welsh Government recently announced a 10.5% cut in funding to Arts Council of Wales, and Ceredigion County Council has removed all of its funding support to Mwldan.
“Given these circumstances, we have decided our immediate priority must be to ensure the longer-term security of Mwldan as a company, and to focus on addressing a stable financial path forwards as we deal with these unprecedented circumstances,” the spokesperson added.
“Therefore, with regret, we have decided to take a fallow year in 2024 on our involvement with our usual summer season of music events at Cardigan Castle, which we usually co-produce with our friends at the castle.
“These events are produced on a completely commercial basis, and require significant resource, risk and investment. In the current climate, this is a risk we do not feel we can take in 2024.”
Cardigan Castle will stage their own smaller events this summer.
“We wish them well,” Mwldan added.
“We realise this will be disappointing for many as these events have become a regular fixture in the Cardigan calendar, but we are fully committed to bring these events back in 2025.”
Illyria outdoor theatre will continue as planned in partnership with the Castle, and tickets are on sale.