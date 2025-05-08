A team from a south Ceredigion distillery are to swap stills for sports shows as they take on a unique challenge later this month.
On Tuesday 27 May, the team at In the Welsh Wind will be walking, jogging or running a total of 13.68 miles between them, around the distillery grounds, to raise vital funds for Wales Air Ambulance.
The event, dubbed the “Helicopter Half”, is being organised to support the life-saving work of the Wales Air Ambulance Charity, which provides emergency air cover across the country. Between them, the distillery team will be walking, jogging and running a continuous lap route around their own site until they hit the magic 13.68 miles. The Distillery is also inviting the local community to get involved – whether by donating, cheering them on, or even running alongside for part (or all) of the distance.
“We wanted to do something a little different and very personal,” said Ellen Wakelam, Distillery CEO.
“13.68 miles may be a strange number, but it’s basically a half marathon - a challenging distance in itself. It also provides a full lap-based adventure right here in our grounds. Living and working here and enjoying all that the west Wales coast and mountains has to offer, we’re all conscious of the vital work of the Wales Air Ambulance, providing emergency medical care and evacuation where conventional road ambulances would struggle to access in time. Every pound we raise will help keep the Wales Air Ambulance flying and saving lives across Wales.”
Wales Air Ambulance needs to raise over £8 million every year to remain operational.
Spectators are welcome and if anyone wants to join in, the track will be open to the public between 12pm and 8.30pm.