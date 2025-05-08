The event, dubbed the “Helicopter Half”, is being organised to support the life-saving work of the Wales Air Ambulance Charity, which provides emergency air cover across the country. Between them, the distillery team will be walking, jogging and running a continuous lap route around their own site until they hit the magic 13.68 miles. The Distillery is also inviting the local community to get involved – whether by donating, cheering them on, or even running alongside for part (or all) of the distance.