A Ceredigion community has benefited from £8,500 to develop housing in their local area.
Deryn Du Community Led Housing project, based in the Ferwig, Cardigan area, has received the grant from the Welsh Government’s Perthyn project towards plans to provide affordable housing for up to 15 families in Ceredigion, which will include a play area and a garden for wildlife and growing food.
Deryn Du is a not-for-profit initiative led by the community it aims to serve.
By finding housing solutions, their aim is to help people who would like to continue living in their Welsh-speaking community.
This project hopes to ensure affordable community housing while supporting the Welsh language to thrive in the area.
So far, 65 small grants have been awarded to support and establish community co-operatives by the Perthyn Project.
Supporting the right infrastructure and conditions for the language to thrive is part of the Cymraeg 2050 Action Plan for 2025-26, which sets out how the Government will continue to work towards the goal of a million Welsh speakers and doubling daily language use by 2050.
Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford, said: “Cymraeg belongs to everyone in Wales.
“By nurturing the right conditions in our communities, we can help more people embrace and enjoy using the language.
"Perthyn's small grants can make a big difference by bringing the ideas of our communities to life."
The grants are administrated by Cwmpas.
Jocelle Lovell, Director of Inclusive Communities at Cwmpas said: “The Perthyn project and small grants have enabled communities to find solutions to key issues such as the lack of affordable housing and loss of vital assets, creating social enterprises and cooperatives that are built around the daily use of the Welsh language and providing a welcoming space for all to practice their language skills.”