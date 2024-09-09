Hywel Dda Health Charities has teamed up with Macmillan Cancer Support to deliver wellness packs to patients receiving anti-cancer treatment across west Wales.
Macmillan supported the initiative by providing a grant of £2,000 toward the wellness packs. Hywel Dda Health Charities then assembled and distributed the packs to Hywel Dda cancer services.
The packs include hand cream, lip balm, a hand heat pack, a woolen hat, wooden cutlery, flavoured sweets, a note pad and pen, a water bottle, herbal tea bags and an anti-nausea band.
Patricia Rees, Lung Cancer Triage Clinical Nurse Specialist, said: “The Macmillan grant funding was used to provide a variety of useful items for patients receiving treatment for a cancer diagnosis.
“The first chemotherapy or anti-cancer session can be daunting for patients, when they have just had a diagnosis of cancer and can face many weeks and months of treatment that will make them feel unwell. Many patients will not know what items they need.
“This will hopefully be recognised as a really valuable gesture of support for patients from Hywel Dda Health Charities and Macmillan at a difficult time.”
Tara Nickerson, Fundraising Manager for Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “We’re delighted to have been involved in this scheme knowing that these wellness packs will help patients during a difficult time.
“These packs are a great opportunity to show support to people in our communities who are going through cancer treatment.”
For more details about Hywel Dda Health Charities and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk