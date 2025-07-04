Cadernid Castell Newydd Emlyn Resilience CIC has secured funding for a Feasibility Study from the Carmarthenshire County Council’s Sustainable Communities 2 (SC2) Fund.
The study, entitled “Emlyn Castle Approach & Riverside – A Community Development Study” is primarily focused on understanding how the community of Newcastle Emlyn can create and/or make better use of the spaces around Castle Street and the River Teifi.
The group has received £28,880 towards the project, funding which is administered and granted to us by Carmarthenshire County Council and is an extension of the previous UKSPF funding.
Cadernid was formed by a small group of local people in 2022 who were interested in a more sustainable, resilient and connected community.
The group run the Newcastle Emlyn Repair Cafe, the Community Fridge and Library of Things and are about to launch a Youth Group in the town.
Through surveys and meetings within the town, Cadernid has identified a need to create multi-purpose indoor spaces, recreational, outdoor community spaces as well as adding to and improving the attractions and facilities the town already has. The study will look at three main areas. The viability of transforming Neuadd Emlyn Hall into a multifunctional community hub; developing river access for leisure activities and repurposing the Old Powerhouse as a visitor attraction.
Cadernid hopes the project will bring together a number of different local organisations, councils from both sides of the river.
Cefin Evans, Neuadd Emlyn Hall Trustee and local business owner said: “I think this funding is a great opportunity for Newcastle Emlyn. The project vision and possibilities for Emlyn really could put it back on the map, which in turn could massively increase footfall to town. Emlyn has so much to offer.”
