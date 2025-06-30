A passionate Teifi Valley entrepreneur has turned a love of wool into a thriving high street business, thanks to a £25,000 Start Up Loan from the British Business Bank.
Sascha Docwra and her husband moved to Wales eight years ago in search of a different way of life.
Her journey into wool began with a small flock of sheep on her farm in West Wales, which sparked a fascination with wool production and traditional crafting techniques.
And after attending craft markets and wool festivals, what started as a personal hobby soon turned into a business idea.
The Welsh Wool Shop, which opened its doors in Newcastle Emlyn in February 2024, is a niche retail space dedicated to selling 100% Welsh wool, sourced and produced locally.
Beyond selling wool, the shop is on a mission to revive and promote the sustainable craft of wool processing, ensuring the tradition remains a key part of the community.
“I had been working with wool as a hobby, but when the pandemic caused my previous business to fold, I realised I had an opportunity to turn my passion into something more,” Sascha explained.
“The idea for a dedicated wool shop came naturally from my experiences at markets and my work as a volunteer at the National Wool Museum.”
Initially, the business started as a pop-up shop in a council-owned clock tower for three months.
Sascha successfully applied for a growth grant from Carmarthenshire Council, which required 50% match funding. The Start Up Loan from the British Business Bank provided Sascha with the other 50%.
“The loan was fundamental in getting The Welsh Wool Shop off the ground,” she said. “No matter how much you plan, the costs of setting up a retail space always add up to more than you expect.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.