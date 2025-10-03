The Welsh space sector has been growing rapidly over recent years, driven largely by a vibrant community of SMEs and startups developing innovative space solutions. Statistics from the UK Space Agency estimate that the Welsh space sector contributes £345 million annually to the economy and sustains over 1,700 jobs across more than 105 organisations. The space ecosystem in Wales includes an environment suited for spaceplane operations, advanced optical tracking and telemetry, as well as 7100 sqkm of segregated airspace with no ceiling.