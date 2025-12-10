The Wales Veterinary Science Centre (WVSC) has welcomed a £40,000 funding pot from Welsh Government to support a new initiative aimed at establishing the true incidence and prevalence of iceberg diseases in Welsh sheep flocks.
Based in Aberystwyth, the WVSC provides comprehensive veterinary diagnostic services for farmed livestock in Wales. Through laboratory expertise, surveillance programmes, and collaboration with veterinary professionals, WVSC supports animal health, welfare, and sustainable agriculture.
The Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Dr Richard Irvine, said “This funding is a vital step in tackling iceberg diseases that silently impact Welsh sheep flocks. The project, led by the Wales Veterinary Science Centre, will improve understanding of these three insidious diseases. The findings will help farmers and vets make informed decisions to protect sheep health and welfare and strengthen the resilience of our sheep industry. This initiative reflects Welsh Government’s long-term vision for a healthy, sustainable livestock sector that is productive with high standards of animal health and welfare.”
The funding will be used to test around 300 sheep flocks in Wales for the presence of Johne’s disease, Maedi-Visna (MV) and Caseous Lymphadenitis (CLA).
Dr Hazel Wright, WVSC Centre Manager said: “This investment is crucial in helping the sheep sector understand the real scale of iceberg diseases in Wales. By generating accurate regionalised and national data on the total number of existing cases, this project will allow us to pinpoint where these diseases are most significant, understand risk factors, and ultimately support farmers in making informed decisions that protect productivity and animal welfare.
“Sheep industry experts continue to remain significantly concerned about the ongoing risk posed by iceberg diseases. Much of this concern stems from a lack of available data on the spread of these diseases throughout Wales. This evidence base will help shape future control strategies and support long-term flock health planning.”
