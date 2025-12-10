The Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Dr Richard Irvine, said “This funding is a vital step in tackling iceberg diseases that silently impact Welsh sheep flocks. The project, led by the Wales Veterinary Science Centre, will improve understanding of these three insidious diseases. The findings will help farmers and vets make informed decisions to protect sheep health and welfare and strengthen the resilience of our sheep industry. This initiative reflects Welsh Government’s long-term vision for a healthy, sustainable livestock sector that is productive with high standards of animal health and welfare.”