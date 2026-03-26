A fund set up to help four Blaenau Ffestiniog sons whose mum has died after a nine year battle with cancer has raised over £8,000.
Trisha Dukes Hood, 51, died in the early hours of Saturday, 14 March, and a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the four sons she leaves behind has now raised over £8,098.
The initial £8,000 target has now been increased to £9,000.
Rachel Heal set up the page on behalf of Trish’s oldest son, Oli, saying: “As many of you will have heard, early hours of Saturday morning Trish passed away peacefully after 9 years of fighting the big C.
“She leaves her four sons Joe, Oli, Fin and Theo. Trisha’s boys and grandsons are her world, everything she did, she did it for them.
“I’m starting this page to see if we can help relieve some financial pressure off the boys. Oli is stepping in and will be caring for Boo (Theo) going forward (with all of us behind him). Theo has already been through so much, and if we can make sure he’s still able to be a little kid despite everything, this can help towards that.
“Please help support the boys in Trisha’s memory.”
CPD Ieuenctid Blaenau Ffestiniog posted a video on 15 March of their under 15s team paying tribute to Trish.
“It was a home game for our under 15s yesterday morning against Pwllheli,” an accompanying post explains.
“Before kick off we heard the sad news, the passing of Trisha Dukes.
“Oli dukes was a coach for this group two years ago so the boys gave a minute's applause.
“Our condolences goes out to all the family at this hard time.”
Clwb Pêl-Droed Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs Football Club said: “The club would like to offer its condolences to two of our players, Joe Dukes-Morgan and Oli Dukes-Morgan and their little brothers, Fin and Theo after they lost their Mam during the early hours of Saturday morning. Trisha Dukes Hood battled for 9 years.
“A close friend of the family has created a GoFundMe page to raise money to support them during this difficult time. Please contribute if possible!”
Trish is described by family as a “devoted wife of the late Alex, loving mum of Oli and his partner Erin, Joe and his partner Kira, Finlay and Theo, proud Nanny Trish to Jayden and Harri, beloved sister of Rikki and Melvyn, sister in law of Caron and loyal friend of Rachel, Taz, Tara, Mehmet and many more.
“She will be missed terribly by all of her family and friends.
A celebration of Trisha's life was held at Colwyn Bay Crematorium on Monday, 30 March.
“Donations gratefully received in lieu of flowers towards supporting Trisha's boys (please use the link below or make cheques payable to Angladdau Enfys Funerals ltd - Donations account),” Trish’s death notice stated.
“All enquiries to Angladdau Enfys Funerals ltd, 133 High St, Bangor, LL57 1NT. Telephone 01248 351631.”
To donate to the GoFundMe page, visit gofund.me/8e9ce7853.
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