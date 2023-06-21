Ceredigion’s Dewi Jenkins has sold a sheepdog for £5,100 at Skipton Auction Mart’s online-only summer sale of working sheepdogs.
Dewi, of Talybont near Aberystwyth, sold his July, 2021, black and white bitch, Gwyddil Bella, another daughter of Clwyd Bob, by the handler’s main stud dog Jock, the 2022 International Supreme Champion.
Also from Ceredigion, Pencefen’s Arthur Morgan achieved £3,500 with his two-year-old black and white bitch, Bess, yet again by Evans’ red Spot, out of I Morgan’s Mwnt Floss, herself a Derwen Doug daughter. The Irish buyer was Con McGarry, of Ballyglass, Co Roscommon.
Rhayader’s James Jones, made £700 with another March-born youngster, Brondrefawr Jan, a Middery Frank son.
Skipton’s next working sheepdog sale, a live fixture with field trials, is scheduled for Friday, 21 July.