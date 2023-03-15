An online turnout of 65 dogs comprised 33 fully broken, 17 part-broken and 15 unbroken, which achieved what was perceived as a very good clearance rate, with, aside from the higher prices, seven selling below £1,000, 11 at £1,000 to £2,000 and six at £2,000 to £3,000. This again offered plenty of choice for prospective buyers of dogs of varying ages and abilities and for multiple tastes and pockets.