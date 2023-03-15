A Talybont farmer is top dog again following a sheepdog sale in Yorkshire.
Dewi Jenkins top dog again on price with £18,100 sale at CCM Skipton online working sheepdog sale
Dewi Jenkins from Tynygraig Farm near Aberystwyth scooped the top price at the Skipton Auction Mart with a sale of £18,100 for a working sheepdog.
Dewi, a frequent price topper at the North Yorkshire venue, both at live and online sales, far eclipsed his £7,000 top price at the previous online sale last December with his black and white dog, Gwyddil Ben, a 12-month-old son of Clwyd Bob, himself by the handler’s main stud dog Jock, the reigning 2022 International Supreme Champion, and with whom he also represented Wales at last year’s BBC One Man and His Dog final.
The 2016-born Clwyd Bob has exceptional bloodlines going back to multiple champions on both sides, among them on the grand dam’s side former International Supreme Champion Glencregg Silver.
Ben’s own dam is Malta Jill, acquired by Dewi from Carlaine Thom, of Malta Border Collies, based in Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland.
Another successful sale was that of James Jones, of Rhayadar in Powys, with his 22-month-old black and white bitch, Brondrefawr Misty, a daughter of fellow Welshman Kevin Evans’ trialling legend, Tanhill Glen, who sold for £6,200.
An online turnout of 65 dogs comprised 33 fully broken, 17 part-broken and 15 unbroken, which achieved what was perceived as a very good clearance rate, with, aside from the higher prices, seven selling below £1,000, 11 at £1,000 to £2,000 and six at £2,000 to £3,000. This again offered plenty of choice for prospective buyers of dogs of varying ages and abilities and for multiple tastes and pockets.
“It was a good result given that trade for unbroken and part-broken dogs is traditionally slow as lambing time approaches and this sale bucked that trend,” said CCM’s general manager and auctioneer Jeremy Eaton.