GALLERY: Cymru fans from Bow Street soak up the World Cup atmosphere in Qatar
By Dylan Davies | News editor |
@dylandavies1[email protected]
Wednesday 23rd November 2022 1:34 pm
Magpies on Tour
A GROUP of Welsh fans from Bow Street are enjoying the heat in Doha as part of the Red Wall.
Wales kicked off their first World Cup campaign since 1958 on Monday with a dominant second half performance to draw 1-1 with the USA.
Cymru will play Iran next on Friday at 10am British time.
Photographer Colin Ewart is out in the Gulf state with a group of fans from Bow Street enjoying the atmosphere.
He told the Cambrian News: “It’s been a great atmosphere and everyone is really friendly.”
Colin plans to stay out in Qatar for the duration and has tickets for the final.
