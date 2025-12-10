Wales Air Ambulance is calling on all dog owners to get muddy for money and make walkies lifesaving.
The Charity is excited to launch its HeliPaws fundraiser, which will take place throughout January.
HeliPaws will see owners, family and friends walk their dogs either 25, 50 or 75 miles during the month.
The dog walking challenge is in support of the Wales Air Ambulance, which needs to raise £13 million every year to help keep its helicopters in the air and its rapid response vehicles on the road.
If your dog loves getting muddy, turn your daily walk into a lifesaving mission and explore new places together, whilst keeping fit!
The ‘pawsome’ challenge will be the perfect chance for your waggy friend to lead the pack, whilst being kitted out in HeliPaws merchandise.
If you’re up for getting muddy for money this January, you can sign up for free via the Charity’s website www.walesairambulance.com/support-us/community-and-challenge-events/helipaws2026
You can enter HeliPaws for free. Or, for those of you who would like to kick start your fundraising, for £10 you’ll receive a ‘pawsome’ pack, which includes a beanie for you, a bandana for your dog, and a ‘Walkies of Shame’ card! With the walkies report card, you can share the highs (and the lows) of the January weather.
If you reach the £200 or more fundraising target, you will receive a HeliPaws green hoodie to wear with pride and celebrate your achievement.
Wales Air Ambulance is consultant-led, taking hospital-standard treatments to the patient and, if required, transferring them directly to the most appropriate hospital for their illness or injury. It is delivered via a unique third-sector and public-sector partnership.
The Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) supplies highly skilled NHS consultants and critical care practitioners who work on board the Charity’s vehicles.
This advanced critical care includes the ability to administer anaesthesia, deliver blood transfusions and conduct minor operations, all at the scene of an incident.
As a pan-Wales service, its dedicated crews, regardless of where they are based, will travel the length and breadth of the country to deliver emergency critical care.
Laura Coyne, Wales Air Ambulance Fundraising Operations Manager, said: “HeliPaws is an exciting opportunity to get fit, whilst spending precious time with your four-legged friend. Why not change your daily walk into ‘mission walkies’ and help save lives.
“The Wales Air Ambulance Charity needs to raise a significant amount of money every year to enable us to continue to be there for you when you need us most. By taking part with your dog, you will be helping to save lives across our country, which is incredible.
“Helipaws is all about having fun by getting muddy outside with your dog, family and friends. To all the dog lovers out there, you’re already walking, now make it lifesaving and support us. HeliPaws is aimed at all ages. We would love you to turn our fundraiser into your challenge.”
