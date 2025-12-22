Meirionnydd Ramblers will tackle the coastal path from Abererch to Pwllheli in their next rescheduled walk.
On Tuesday, 6 January, there’ll be ample opportunity to socialise on this five-mile winter stroll.
On reaching the outskirts of the town, make a detour to the iconic Gimblet Rock before continuing westwards and heading for the town centre. There are plenty of cafés to choose from for refreshments before catching the return train.
Anyone wishing for a shorter walk could leave the route after three miles and head straight into town.
This is a Group grade D, National Grade Leisurely, linear walk.
The return train leaves Pwllheli at 15:37pm or the G3 bus leaves for Porthmadog at 14:30pm.
This walk has been rescheduled from December.
Start time 9.45am. Estimated finish time 2.45pm
Meet at 9:45 outside Barmouth Railway Station (coast side) for 10:01am train to Abererch, or join the train at any station along the route (Grid Ref: SH611158, postcode: LL42 1LS).
Finish at Pwllheli Railway Station at around 2.45pm (Grid Ref: SH374350, Postcode: LL53 5HG).
Contact Alun on 01341 247164 or 07787 240387.
For further information or any changes, visti www/meirionnyddramblers.org.uk.
