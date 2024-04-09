THE Hungry Ram in Penuwch will play host to the launch of a new scheme this evening which aims to encourage the use of the Welsh language.
The launch of the "Darllen Difyr - Give Welsh a Go!" Scheme will be held at the Hungry Ram restaurant, Penuwch on Tuesday, 9 April from 7pm.
"Darllen Dýfr" is a plan organixed and provided by Ysgol Gynradd Rhos Helyg and is a series of Welsh lessons for parents and members of our community, provided by local volunteers with a background in teaching Welsh and with the emphasis on encouraging parents to read with their children in Welsh and raise their confidence discuss books and work with their children.
All welcome.