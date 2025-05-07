Seven young dancers and singers will go on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Patagonia later this year, thanks to the owners of Palé Hall, Bala.
Tony and Donna Cooper-Barney took seven days to cycle 423 kilometres from Cannes in France to Pisa, Italy, raising nearly £16,000.
Their initial mission to raise £10,000 for Ysgol Betws Gwerful Goch, near Corwen in memory of their late son, James was soon surpassed and extended to £15,000.
The school’s talented dancers, aged 9-11, together with 30 from Clocswyr Conwy, have been invited to travel to Patagonia in October for two weeks.
The pupils will represent Wales, showcasing the country’s rich folk dancing and singing traditions, performing and teaching their skills to schools in Trelew, Patagonia.
They visited Palé Hall with teacher Hannah Blackford to thank Tony and Donna, performing Welsh traditional dances and songs for them.
Tony and Donna thank everyone who has donated.
“We are going to send the children to Patagonia and that would not have been possible without your support,” they said.
“We set an initial fundraising target of £10,000, then increased it to £15,000 and it’s amazing how much money has been raised.
“This is cause very close to our hearts. It’s a cultural exchange, a chance for these young people to share their Welsh heritage, learn from others and build lifelong friendships rooted in mutual respect and tradition.
“For many of them, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience they could not afford without fundraising support.
“I was brought up in Queensferry and, when we bought Palé Hall, we wanted to support the local communities.”
Tony and Donna completed the cycle marathon for the James Barney Foundation, a charity they created in loving memory of James, who tragically died in a car accident at the age of 16. The foundation is dedicated to helping children and young people pursue life-changing opportunities, something James believed in deeply.
Their fundraising page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-ride-from-cannes-to-pisa-for-childrens-futures is still open for donations.
“We are delighted to have raised enough money to give the children the opportunity to carry their culture proudly across the world and to do so in James’ name, continuing the legacy of his joy, generosity and promise that he left behind,” said Donna.
Teacher Hannah Blackford, who also teaches traditional Welsh folk dance, said: “I couldn’t believe it when I received a call to say Tony and Donna were cycling to raise the £10,000.
“I wish I had recorded the children’s reaction when they saw the Gofundme page - they were flabbergasted!
“There’s a real buzz around the school and the community and it will be an incredible and unforgettable experience for the children to visit Patagonia. They have worked so hard.
“It wouldn’t be happening without Tony and Donna and the Palé Hall connection with the James Barney Foundation.”
Tony and Donna have previously taken on fundraising challenges for the foundation, climb Kilimanjaro, walking the Great Wall of China and cycling through France, to name a few examples.