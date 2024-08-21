Residents are being asked for their views to help shape development in New Quay.
Placemaking is a 'people centred' approach to the planning, design and management of places and spaces.
It seeks to create buildings and areas within which people would desire to live, work and spend time. Placemaking principles are at the heart of planning in Wales.
The council website says placemaking provides ‘specialist placemaking and regeneration ideas and guidance, as well as furnishing a range of other planning projects to facilitate the delivery of high quality and sustainable development in Ceredigion’.
Ceredigion County Council has commissioned Rural Office and the Griffiths Heritage Consultancy to prepare a Place Plan and a Conservation Area Appraisal and Management Plan respectively for New Quay.
This work is being supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
Place Plans are a mechanism introduced by Welsh Government for communities to engage creatively with the planning process.
Place Plans can provide an opportunity to offer a finer grain of planning policy detail for local areas that reflects local distinctiveness and addresses specific community scale issues.
Conversely, Conservation Area Appraisals focus on existing areas of architectural and historic significance.
They identify what makes an area special and any opportunities or problems which may exist. This forms the basis for more detailed management plans which set out appropriate responses to address these opportunities and issues.
If you would like to help us shape the place plan and/or the conservation area appraisal and management plan for New Quay, or would like to learn more about the work being undertaken, come along to the following drop-in event at New Quay Memorial Hall on 5 September between 4.30pm and 6pm.
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion’s Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration, said: “Engagement with the local community is important from the onset of any placemaking process in order to identify and factor in their needs, ideas and opinions when shaping the future of places. I would therefore encourage all interested parties to get involved in this consultation.”