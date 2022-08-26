Golf club president raises £1,500 for Bronglais Chemo Appeal
Subscribe newsletter
BORTH and Ynyslas Golf Club president Nans Morgan raised £1,535 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal with a special charity event.
The President’s Day at the club attracted 90 players and there was a barbecue and raffle afterwards.
Nans said: “I chose the appeal to benefit from my President’s Day as a new chemotherapy day unit is much needed for Bronglais Hospital.”
At the cheque handover, Nans is pictured (centre) with health care support worker Becky Fletcher, chemotherapy clinical nurse specialist Bettina Vance and chemotherapy nurses Sacha Williams and Sarah Garbutt.
The Bronglais Chemo Appeal aims to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start on a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital, to greatly improve the patient experience.
For further information on the appeal, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |