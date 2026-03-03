Flabbergast’s Macbeth fuses a rigorous and respectful approach to text and storytelling to bring a magical, lucid interpretation of Shakespeare’s blood-soaked tragedy to life.
Puppetry, clown, ensemble, physical theatre, and live music, combine in a powerful and provocative interpretation. A stripped back set, an aesthetically arresting design, and a tightknit ensemble of actors, this performance is a dark and visceral manifestation of the work’s essence and underlaying themes, drawing out the parallels with modern society.
The dominant recurring theme and fundamental narrative that powers the tragedy of Macbeth is the masculine fear of feminine power; and in this sense, the play is as pertinent today as it has ever been.
Flabbergast’s production is at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 11 and 12 March at 7.30pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.