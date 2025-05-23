Several roads in Gwynedd will see improvements over the next two years, thanks to a Welsh Government grant of £7.8 million.
The investment includes improvements to more than 60 roads, paths and structures from Llanrug to Llanystumdwy and from Tudweiliog to Tywyn.
Gwynedd Council received the grant after providing evidence to Welsh Government about the need for investment. As a result, the Local Government Borrowing Initiative has been approved for capital investment to improve highways during the period 2025-2027.
Plans include road resurfacing work, tar and chip work, footpath repairs, and work on highway structures such as bridges or retaining walls
Council leader Nia Jeffreys said: "The condition of the roads is of concern to a large number of local people, but due to the dire financial situation of local authorities we have not been able to invest in the network as we would have liked.
“I am therefore delighted our application through the Local Government Borrowing Initiative has been successful.
"This investment will make a huge difference and target the areas most in need in terms of potholes in roads, resurfacing, footpaths, and other structures.”
Cllr June Jones, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Highways, Engineering and Ymgynghoriaeth Gwynedd Consultancy added: "This extremely good news will allow us to deliver a much broader programme of work than could have been achieved without this investment.
"This news also means that the council will be able to plan spending much better. For example, this past financial year £750,000 was spent on filling potholes on our network here in Gwynedd. This is not the best use of our road maintenance revenue funding as it is completely responsive.
"Through this investment over two years, we are confident that we will reduce our emergency spending on filling potholes in roads and spend more on programmed resurfacing work."