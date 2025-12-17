Gwynedd Council will not collect waste and recycling on 25 and 26 December.
Due to the Christmas holidays, residual waste collections (green wheelie bin/black sacks) will take place a week earlier (i.e. this Thursday and Friday, 18 and 19 December) – a letter explaining the change has been sent to these households.
Recycling collections will resume the following week for any households that missed out on a collection on 25 and 26 December. Yellow bag collections will also take place the following week.
Although it's a bank holiday, there will be normal collections for everyone who has a collection on Thursday, 1 January.
To facilitate the arrangements for Gwynedd residents at times when more material such as cardboard and packaging accumulates at home, the opening hours of the council's recycling centres will be extended for the week commencing 29 December.
Full details of all Gwynedd Council’s recycling centres are available on the 'Gwynedd app' on a smartphone or tablet or by visiting www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/recycling
Cllr Craig ab Iago, Cabinet Member for the Environment, said: "Although there's a lot we can all do to reuse and cut down on unnecessary waste over Christmas, more litter and recycling tends to pile up in homes over this period.
"While some households that would normally have a collection on 25 and 26 December are affected, it's important to remember that the Council's recycling centres are open over the Christmas and New Year period.
"The opening times of the centres have been extended over the period so we would encourage Gwynedd residents to make the most of these facilities if they have additional items for recycling or more waste than usual. All that needs to be done is to book a slot to attend your local centre.
"Advice and information about recycling and details of your local centre and collection dates for the year are also available on www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/recycling or by using the Gwynedd app on your smartphone or tablet."
Households that miss out on collections on Christmas Day will receive a collection on Thursday, 18 December and then on 15 January. For households that miss out on a collection on Boxing Day (26 December), there will be a collection on Thursday, 19 December and then on 16 January.
The recycling centres are open until 12pm on 24 December and will re-open after Christmas on Monday, 29 December. The centres will be closed on New Year's Day.
For more information about the council's recycling and waste services, including details about booking a slot to attend a recycling centre, visit www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/recycling or if you do not have access to the internet, you can call 01766 771000.
