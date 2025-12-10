Iwan Trefor Jones, Chief Executive of north Wales housing association Adra, has been appointed as a member of the Welsh Industrial Development Advisory Board.
The Board advises on the Welsh economy, supporting Welsh Government’s economic development objectives. This includes advising the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning on financial support to business.
Iwan has been Chief Executive of Adra for the past two years, employing 400 staff and responsible for housing over 18,000 people in more than 7,400 social and affordable homes across the region. He will continue with this role.
He first joined Adra as Deputy Chief Executive. Prior to this, Iwan was a Gwynedd Council Corporate Director, providing strategic leadership for several services including economic development, planning and regeneration. He was also Lead Director for the North Wales Economic Ambition Board, leading on the Growth Plan for North Wales bid.
Outside work, Iwan is the Chair of Gafael Llaw, a charity supporting children and young people who suffer from cancer.
Iwan said: “I’m honoured to have been selected as a member of the Board following a competitive process.
“I firmly believe the views and interests of communities need to be represented and I’ll make sure I provide a strong voice at the heart of government.
“This is a great opportunity to influence Welsh Government policy and make a real difference to people’s lives and help our communities to thrive”.
Adra Board Chair Sasha Davies congratulate Iwan on his membership of the Board, adding: “Iwan brings a wealth of private and public sector experience and skills to make a real and genuine difference to people’s lives - at Adra, Gafael Llaw, and throughout his involvement with local community groups.
“Iwan has a strong track record in community development, the economy and regeneration and has a significant network of contacts that will be invaluable to this additional role”.
