Voters are getting ready to go to the polls following cllr Linda Ann Jones’ retirement.
Cllr Jones steps down from her role as councillor for the Teigl ward, Ffestiniog, after almost 40 years.
Four candidates are set to stand in the forthcoming Gwynedd Council by-election to replace her. The by-election will take place this Thursday, 10 April.
The candidates running in the Gwynedd Council, Teigl ward, Ffestiniog by-election are:
Marc Lloyd Griffiths, of Llan Ffestiniog, Annibynnol (Independent), Andrew Joyce, of Gwynedd, for the Welsh Liberal Democrats, Geraint Parry, of Blaenau Ffestiniog, for Plaid Cymru and Hedd Vaughan Thomas, of Gwynedd, for the Welsh Conservative Party.