Gethin Jones, who received the grant and purchased a home in Chwilog, Pwllheli, said: "We are looking forward to settling down in our home here in Chwilog and start a new chapter as a family with a baby on the way. The grant has helped us complete essential repairs to the house, such as installing new windows, rebuilding the chimney and electrical work, much more quickly than we would have been able to do on our own, and have the place ready for us as a family. Without the grant, we wouldn't be where we are now, that's for sure! It means we can carry on working on the house and make it a home for years to come.