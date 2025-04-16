With the Easter weekend approaching, local organisations in Gwynedd want to remind visitors to plan ahead and be considerate.
The Easter holidays mark the start of the tourist season in Gwynedd and the area will become increasingly busy over the coming weeks and months.
The council is work closely with partners – including North Wales Police and Eryri National Park – to encourage people to act responsibly as they enjoy Gwynedd's natural environment, stunning scenery and fantastic attractions.
Some of the key messages the authorities are keen to convey to people visiting are:
• Plan ahead – make sure you arrange your visit and activities in advance to ensure your safety and that of others;
• Park responsibly – check where the appropriate car parks are and any arrangements that need to be made. There is information about Cyngor Gwynedd's car parks on the website www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/parking. If you are parking along the coast, please check tide times before leaving your car.
• Motorhomes – remember that the Council has dedicated stop sites for overnight motorhome parking. More details on the website: www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/parking
• Public Transport – if possible, use public transport to cut down on congestion and parking problems in popular areas, and to benefit the environment. Gwynedd's bus timetables, including Sherpa'r Wyddfa, are on the Council's website: www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/bus
• Respect our communities – be considerate of the environment and follow any local regulations or warning signs. For example, dispose of your litter responsibly by either putting it in a public bin or taking it home with you. Dog owners should always pick up and dispose of their pet's waste.
Cllr Craig ab Iago, Cabinet Member for Environment, said: "We have seen large numbers of people visiting popular places here in Gwynedd over recent years.
"While we are proud to welcome people from near and far to enjoy what Gwynedd has to offer, we also encourage people to be respectful and plan their visits in advance; to use the appropriate car parks and where possible to use bus services to explore the area.
"The summer season timetable for the Sherpa’r Wyddfa bus service is now in place, which means buses run more frequently, and links the popular Wyddfa routes with the surrounding towns and villages.
"As a council we are working closely with North Wales Police and Eryri National Park to monitor parking trends. Staff across these organisations work together to keep the public safe on the roads, and we ask residents and visitors to keep this in mind when visiting the area and treat them with respect and kindness at all times.
"It's important that our roads are clear to ensure traffic flow, and of course to allow the emergency services to operate. We therefore ask motorists to respect the parking restrictions and keep the roads unobstructed and safe.
"Our message to motorists is to please park sensibly. If necessary, Police and Council officers will use their powers to remove illegally parked vehicles, in the interests of public safety.”
Jonathan Cawley, Chief Executive of Snowdonia National Park, added: "We really want everyone to enjoy all that Snowdonia has to offer but we encourage everyone to do so in sustainable ways. It is essential for everyone to plan their visits in advance, make the most of the additional public transport services that have been made available, and respect the principle of leaving no trace of your visit.
"Visitors are also encouraged to familiarise themselves with the Countryside Code and follow its recommendations in order to protect the unique landscapes, communities and biodiversity of the National Park."
Further useful information on advance planning can be found on the Mountains and Sea website: www.ymweldageryri.info/cy/cynllunio-eich-ymweliad and the Eryri National Park website: www.snowdonia.gov.wales/visit/plan-your-visit/