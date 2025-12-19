A Christmas light trail in North Wales has been ranked in the top three in the country - and there’s still time to visit.
The Festive Forest trail gives visitors an adventure for their ticket, from rides on the hair-raising Polar Coaster Express, access to a ‘snowtops’ net walk along the tops of the sparklingly lit woodland, and a mulled wine or hot chocolate, mince pie and a hot dog included in the ticket price.
Access to other rides such as the ‘chimney drop’ and ‘sleighride’ (one of Europe’s largest swings) is also on offer.
Millets outdoor experts ranked the best light trails across Wales by comparing Google search demand, visitor reviews and ticket pricing.
Luminate at Margam Country Park came first with 88 per cent positive reviews, and Christmas at Bute Park came second, with 60 per cent positive reviews.
Zip World’s Festive Forest gained 86 per cent positive reviews.
The Christmas trail is on until Christmas Eve, with the last day on Wednesday, 24 December.
Natalie Wolfenden, author and outdoor enthusiast at Millets, said: “Even though winter is drawing in thick and fast, there is still so much to explore when the temperatures drop.
“To fully enjoy the wintery light trails, preparation is key.
“Thermals and layering help keep you insulated, and a reliable winter jacket is essential for extended walks.
“Hats, scarves and gloves are must-haves too - with the right kit, you can enjoy the magic of these festive spectacles no matter what the weather brings.”
Tickets for Festive Forest at Zip World are available from £36, available on their website - https://www.zipworld.co.uk/events/festive-forest
