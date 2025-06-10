Ysgol Pen-y-bryn, Bethesda has won the Gold Medal for the Siarter Iaith y Gymraeg (Welsh Language Charter).
It acknowledges the dedication, enthusiasm and hard work shown by staff and pupils in promoting the Welsh language, culture and heritage, and the vibrant Welsh ethos at the heart of the school, where bilingualism is not just celebrated, but seen as a vital skill for the future – especially in a world of growing opportunities in local business and employment.
Pen-y-bryn is one of only two Gwynedd schools to receive the recognition this year.
The Welsh language is deeply rooted in Bethesda – it has flourished here for generations. From the bustling days of the Penrhyn Quarry to today’s close-knit community, Welsh has always been the language of the people – spoken at home, in chapels, on the playing fields, and in workplaces.
A school spokesperson said: “We believe every school in Wales has a duty to ensure the language not only survives, but thrives. We are committed to nurturing children who are confident Welsh speakers – children who understand their role in preserving and passing on our rich cultural heritage to future generations.
“This Gold Medal is more than an award – it’s a symbol of who we are, and of the values we proudly uphold.”
