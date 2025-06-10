Over 40 poets from across the UK descended on the town from 6-8 June to share their works across five venues.
The festival, run by award-winning independent business Bookshop by the Sea, celebrated the best of UK poetry across a three-day weekend, this year on the theme of home, identity and the Welsh ‘Hiraeth’.
Freya Blyth, founder and director of the festival, said: “After months of planning and exchanging emails, meeting these poets in person was a joy.
“Our carefully curated programme celebrated poets from a wide range of backgrounds and stages in their careers—connecting international voices with our local literary community, and showcasing the extraordinary creativity rooted right here in Ceredigion.
“One of the festival’s greatest pleasures was watching the conversations spark and grow after each event, as we wound our way between venues - often unable to tell who was poet and who was audience member.
“That sense of shared enthusiasm was both humbling and beautiful.
“It has been a true labour of love, and we’re already looking ahead to next year, aiming to make it even bigger.”
Attendees went to workshops at the bookshop, crossed the road for readings at the Bank Vault and Ceredigion Library, film screenings and talks at the National Library of Wales and Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Forward Poetry Prize winner Robert Minhinnick, former Welsh Children’s Laureate Eurig Salisbury, and the current Archdruid Mererid Hopwood featured, whilst those from London and the north of England included Zarah Sheikh and spoken word artist Kemi Gates, contributing to a huge variety of page poetry, spoken word performance and rhyme.
Bookshop by the Sea has now launched its Poetry School, offering online and in-person workshops.
