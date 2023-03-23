Barmouth has been named as one of the best places to live in Wales.
Ruthin in Denbighshire was named as the best place to live in Wales in the Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide.
Commenting on the Gwynedd town, the judges said: “This beautiful resort, with its famous viaduct and stunning mountain backdrop, is rapidly turning from a kiss-me-quick holiday getaway to a sophisticated coastal retreat. It’s now a great place to enjoy the scenery all year round, helped by an influx of interesting shops and restaurants, such as the beach front Celtic Cabin, which serves the best street food in the country.”
As well Ruthin and Barmouth, five other locations in Wales feature in the guide, which includes 72 locations across the UK and was released online at 6am Friday March 24. An abridged version will be published as a magazine supplement on Sunday.
Apart from the regional winner, the other locations are not ranked, but listed in alphabetical order. They are Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, Barmouth, Gwynedd, Cardiff, Pontcanna, Gower Peninsula, Swansea, Narberth, Pembrokeshire, Solva, Pembrokeshire.
Helen Davies, editor of Best Places to Live 2023, said: “When times are tough, where we live matters more than ever. Attractive surroundings, good neighbours and a comfortable home are the best defences when the stresses of modern life seem overwhelming.
“This guide is a celebration of towns, cities and villages that are each a fantastic place to live in 2023.”
Wadhurst in East Sussex was named the overall winner.
Judges visited all the locations and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street. Sponsor Halifax provided the average house price for each location, and up-to-date information on broadband speeds provided by Thinkbroadband.com.
