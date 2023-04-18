Across Wales, the average house price has fallen to £245,101 at the start of 2023 – the first drop since the Covid pandemic - down 1.6 per cent on last quarter’s record high of just over £249,000. The quarterly drop has meant that compared to the same period the previous year, the annual house price in Wales has risen by 5 per cent, half the rate of three months earlier and the lowest annual increase since 2020.