Aberystwyth Gymnastics Club has withdrawn ambitious plans to transform an unused unit on Glanyrafon Industrial Estate into a permanent home - but says it plans to resubmit an amended application.
The club had submitted plans for a change of use for the vacant Unit A on the site – previously a plumbing business - that would see it developed into a dedicated centre for the 24 year old club, which has seen numbers swell over the past two decades.
The club currently run evening and weekend sessions at Penglais Sports Hall, but were hoping that a dedicated space for members will allow the club to grow further with many children on a “huge waiting lists that is only increasing.”
While the club were hopeful the plan will get the green light, a similar application for a change of use to leisure activities was refused in March this year after planners ruled that the “proposed development if approved would undermine the role and function of the Glanyrafon industrial estate as land allocated for economic development.”
The new application, submitted last month, was withdrawn last week according to council documents.
Aberystwyth Gymnastics Club said in response that it intends to resubmit an amended application for the site.