When 40 or so people turn out for a concert on a freezing cold night, you know they really, really want to hear the music!
This was certainly the case at Dolgellau Music Club's concert at St Mary’s Church on Friday, 9 December, and their reward was a delightful recital by the Hefin Duo: Charlotte Thomas (flute) and Bethan Griffiths (harp).
These two instruments blend together beautifully, especially when played as well as this; and a well-chosen programme of varied pieces showed the combination at its best across works by Bach, Mozart, Rossini, Ibert and Nielsen, as well as arrangements of Welsh folksongs and some contemporary pieces.
As one audience member put it: “Lots of yummy melodies in easily digestible portions.”
The presentation was excellent and there was a general feeling the duo should be more widely heard.
The church’s warm acoustic also played its part in a satisfying evening that brought the club’s 2022 to a successful close.