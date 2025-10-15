Hatred towards minority groups is becoming "frighteningly" commonplace and “acceptable to some” in Welsh society, a Plaid Cymru Senedd member warned.
Sioned Williams cautioned Wales faces deep divisions fomented by hatred whether rooted in racism, religious intolerance, homophobia, transphobia, xenophobia or ableism.
She told the Senedd: “What is frightening to me is that denying or justifying hatred towards people in Wales is now so commonplace and acceptable to some in our society.
“It's a frightening time for minorities and people who are seen by some as legitimate targets, either for physical attacks, online attacks or political attacks.”
Ms Williams, the party’s shadow social justice secretary, reiterated Plaid Cymru’s calls for powers over justice and policing to be fully devolved to Wales.
“We can't tackle hate, which is growing, with our hands tied behind our backs,” she said.
The former journalist pointed to a stream of hostile comments on a Welsh Government anti-hate campaign advert on Facebook as evidence of deep and widening divisions.
Her comments came in response to a 14 October statement by Jane Hutt, the social justice secretary, who acknowledged a “worrying rise in hatred and division” in recent years.
Marking national hate crime awareness week, Ms Hutt told the Senedd the Welsh Government’s stance is “unequivocal – hate and prejudice have no place in Wales”.
She said: "Some trivialise hate crime as mere name calling. We must remind the public that hate crime is… motivated by prejudice, it causes lasting harm and undermines cohesion."
She told the Senedd: “Social media and tech companies must do more to protect users from harm. We continue to work with Ofcom to understand how new powers will protect people.”
Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds warned online hate and misinformation is increasing, saying: “Many of us are targets… and the political language we use is absolutely critical.”
