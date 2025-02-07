Everyone in Mid Wales - businesses, locals, and visitors - is being urged to help shape the future of transport in the region.
The Mid Wales Corporate Joint Committee, which represents Ceredigion and Powys County Councils, has launched a public consultation on the draft Regional Transport Plan.
The plan aims to show improvements on how we get around mid Wales, whether for work, school, healthcare, shopping, or fun.
Growing Mid Wales describe the plan as ‘a roadmap for the next five years and beyond’ which will ‘guide decisions on transport, from improving public transport infrastructure to creating safer walking and cycling routes’.
Those behind the plan say the goal is to make getting around Mid Wales better for people and the planet.
Cllr James Gibson-Watt, Chair of the Mid Wales Corporate Joint Committee, and Leader of Powys County Council says: "We want to hear from everyone - residents, businesses, and even tourists - because transport affects all of us. Your ideas will help create a system that works for the people of Mid Wales today and in the future."
Cllr Bryan Davies, Vice-Chair of the Mid Wales Corporate Joint Committee, and Leader of Ceredigion County Council, adds: "This Plan is about making travel easier and better for everyone, while protecting our environment. Whether you run a business, live here, or visit, your opinion is vital. Please share your thoughts and help us make a real difference."
The consultation is now live and will run until the 4 April 2025.
It's easy to take part with residents in Powys and Ceredigion invited to read the plan www.bit.ly/MidWalesTransport, and complete the online survey: https://bit.ly/MWRTP
Downloadable Form: Prefer pen and paper? You can also ask for a paper copy of the consultation from your local library or leisure centre.