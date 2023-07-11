Head of talent acquisition, Nola Ferguson, said: “At Haven, our guests are at the heart of everything we do, and we are looking for jobseekers of all ages and backgrounds with a passion for delivering excellent service to ensure that our guests have the best possible holiday experience. “With the UK staycation market booming, we have over 1,500 fantastic roles available at our parks, whether candidates are seeking a terrific opportunity to grow their career in hospitality or an age-friendly employer that embraces the benefits that age-diversity brings to our family centric holiday parks. To ensure that new hires get the support and guidance they need, we have a comprehensive training programme in place for every role.”