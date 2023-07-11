Haven has announced 100 summer jobs across its north Wales holiday parks.
The jobs are available at Greenacres in Porthmadog, Hafan y Mor in Pwllheli and Presthaven in Prestatyn, providing a boost to the local economy.
Haven is calling on jobseekers to apply for various positions from full- to part-time roles, evening and weekend working hours and multi-functional positions across various departments, including Food & Beverage, Housekeeping, and Leisure & Activities.
All roles will be offered on a seasonal basis with a particular focus on attracting either students in current or post-education as well as individuals looking for part-time, summer employment.
Head of talent acquisition, Nola Ferguson, said: “At Haven, our guests are at the heart of everything we do, and we are looking for jobseekers of all ages and backgrounds with a passion for delivering excellent service to ensure that our guests have the best possible holiday experience. “With the UK staycation market booming, we have over 1,500 fantastic roles available at our parks, whether candidates are seeking a terrific opportunity to grow their career in hospitality or an age-friendly employer that embraces the benefits that age-diversity brings to our family centric holiday parks. To ensure that new hires get the support and guidance they need, we have a comprehensive training programme in place for every role.”
To find out more about job opportunities at Haven and to see a full list of the vacancies available, visit: www.jobs.haven.com