Police want to identify this man (pictured) in relation to an incident in a Gwynedd supermarket.
North Wales Police (NWP) Gwynedd South released images of the man on social media.
A police spokesperson said on the post: “We are seeking the identity of the person in the below photos.
“We would like to speak with them in relation to an incident in Asda Pwllheli.
“If you know who this person is, or have any information that could help, please contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 25000225097.”
The spokesperson added: “We understand the low quality of the footage makes it difficult to identify the individual. However, if you recognise the person, or suspect it might be you, please get in touch.