Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) is asking the public to help them find nurses following the temporary closure of Tywyn Hospital’s inpatient ward.
Ffion Johnstone, integrated health community director for the west of BCUHB, said the health board recognises how difficult this has been for staff in Tywyn, and they are doing everything they can to support them, but the ward closure, and consolidation of beds at Dolgellau Hospital, was done “to protect the safety of our inpatients until we can achieve sustainable levels of nurse staffing”.
“All other services – including outpatient appointments – will continue as normal at Tywyn Hospital,” she added.
“We are very much aware that this news has caused concern amongst the community. We would like to stress this is a temporary measure and we are doing all we can to recruit to the nursing posts required to reopen the ward. We need the support of the community to share our vacant job posts widely. If you know anyone who is interested in a nursing post in Tywyn or knows someone who might be interested please visit our website.”
Angry residents made their feelings known about the sudden temporary closure of Tywyn Hospital’s inpatient ward by staging a protest on Saturday, 15 April, two days after the shock by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) that the ward would close temporarily due to staff shortages.