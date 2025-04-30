There are potential changes on the way to help people who are struggling to pay their council tax bill on time.
The changes aim to help prevent people from becoming trapped in cycles of persistent debts by improving engagement between councils and residents and making the collection process clearer.
The changes, which are under consultation, will give people more time to recover from unexpected financial setbacks, the chance to get advice and allow for improved communication between councils and residents.
Council tax provides essential funding of over £2.8 billion for local services including schools and social care.
The current system successfully collects over 96 per cent of council tax.
A 12-week consultation on the plans is now underway.