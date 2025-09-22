An extra 15,000 outpatient appointments are being provided across Wales in September as part of plans to cut long waiting times, the health secretary has said.
The additional appointments are part of the £120m Welsh Government plan to tackle long waiting times and reduce the waiting list.
Welsh Government Health Secretary, Jeremy Miles said: “The extra £120m I announced in June aims to deliver what people want – faster treatment.
“This month, 15,000 extra outpatient appointments are being provided across Wales which shows how we are increasing activity all over the country to ensure people are being seen quicker.
“I remain confident we will see a significant reduction in long waits by the end of the second quarter.
