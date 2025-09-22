Mark Drakeford has panned Plaid Cymru for “throwing the kitchen sink” into a motion.

The former first minister lambasted the party’s motion on the forthcoming UK budget which made a long list of calls from devolving the Crown Estate to introducing a wealth tax.

He told the Senedd it was a “sort of kitchen-sink motion, in which the author has rounded up everything they could possibly think of and thrown it into a motion for the rest of us.”

“The one thing that every single part of this motion has in common is that not a single one of them lies in the hands of this Senedd.

“And in many ways, that is the antithesis of responsible politics.”