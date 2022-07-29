2 million Covid-19 booster jabs given in Wales
TWO million Covid-19 booster vaccinations have been administered in Wales and all eligible people will be offered an autumn booster by the end of November, the Minister for Health and Social Services has announced.
Following a successful Covid-19 vaccination spring booster campaign, which saw 85 per cent of adults aged 75 and over and almost 84 per cent of care home residents take up the offer so far, all eligible individuals will be offered a Covid vaccine by the end of November and a flu vaccine by the end of December.
The national winter respiratory vaccination strategy outlines how Covid-19 and flu vaccines will be offered over the winter months with the aim of achieving at least 75 per cent uptake of both vaccines.
The Covid-19 autumn booster will be available to residents and staff working in care homes for older adults, frontline health and social care workers, all those aged 50 and over and those aged five to 49 years in clinical risk groups, including pregnant women and household contacts of people with immunosuppression or carers aged 16 to 49.
Starting in early September, the flu vaccine will once again be available to all those at risk, including adults aged 50 and over in Wales, children between the ages of two and 15, frontline health and social care staff, including those working in care homes and people aged six months to 49 years in a clinical risk group.
Both Covid-19 and flu vaccinations will be available for everyone who is 50 and over following the latest JCVI advice.
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan said: “We are once again seeing an increase in Covid-19 cases and increased pressure on our NHS. We expect both Covid-19 and flu to circulate widely this winter and must be prepared for much higher or unseasonal flu activity.
“Vaccination is a vital tool for us all to protect ourselves and others as we learn how to live with Covid-19.”
