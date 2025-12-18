The Welsh Ambulance Service has unveiled its first fully electric vehicles - with one operating in the Aberystwyth area.
Ten MAXUS eDELIVER 5 vehicles have now entered service as part of the Trust’s ambition to reduce its carbon footprint.
A further 20 Ford Transit Custom plug-in hybrid vehicles complete the hi-tech new additions to the 800-strong fleet, thanks to a £22.4 million investment by Welsh Government in replacement vehicles.
It is expected that the cutting-edge vehicles will continue to drive down CO2 from diesel emissions and improve the experience of patients and staff.
David Holmes, Fleet Manager at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “These vehicles represent a major step forward not just in sustainability, but in comfort and safety.
“They’re equipped with a range of driver assistance technologies, like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist and blind spot assist, all of which help reduce driver fatigue and enable our crews to focus fully on patient care.
“We’re immensely proud of these cleaner and greener vehicles, which support both our own decarbonisation agenda and Welsh Government’s goal for a carbon net zero public sector by 2030.”
The single responder vehicles, which will be used predominantly by Advanced Paramedic Practitioners and Cymru High Acuity Response Unit paramedics, can be found pan-Wales, including in Wrexham, Aberystwyth, Gelli, Bryncethin, Neath, Swansea, Blackwood and Cardiff.
Instead of relying on traditional fuel to remain operational, paramedics will be able to re-charge their vehicles at numerous charging points at stations across Wales.
Ed Roberts, the Trust’s Acting Director of Finance, said: “Improving air quality is a key priority for us, not just for our people and patients but for the wellbeing of communities across Wales, now and in the future.
“It’s more important than ever to have an efficient fleet which literally keeps the wheels turning on our ambulance service.
