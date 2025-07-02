Senedd members called for greater support for allied health professionals, warning of an ageing workforce and staff shortages while demand for services continues to grow.
Mabon ap Gwynfor said allied health professionals (AHPs) – more than a dozen professions from paramedics to radiographers – make up around a quarter of the NHS workforce.
But Plaid Cymru’s shadow health secretary told the Senedd that allied health professionals are “constantly undervalued” and receive “far too little attention”.
Mr ap Gwynfor said: “Wales invests in training the next generation of AHPs, yet shockingly, many of them are unable to secure employment…
“These are highly skilled, motivated individuals trained at public expense but often left underemployed or forced to leave Wales for work.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.